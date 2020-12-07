Bharat Bandh: Private Schools in Karnataka Suspend Online Classes
Over 3,000 schools in Karnataka have extended their support to the ongoing protest by farmers.
Over 3,000 schools in Karnataka have extended their support to the ongoing protest by farmers and in solidarity, the private schools have decided to suspend online classes on Tuesday, 8 December.
Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Karnataka Unaided School Management Association, said that even though online classes will be suspended, tests and online exams scheduled for Tuesday will continue as scheduled. "We will compensate for today's suspension by taking classes on another working day," he said.
Talking to the News Minute, he said that schools have been facing major financial hurdles. “The day isn't too far when our condition will be similar to that of the farmers. We want the government to hear our issues, care about our plight and provide pragmatic solutions."
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of India are camping at the borders of Delhi to protest the new farm laws passed in September. The new laws, aimed at doing away with middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country, have deeply upset the farmers. The talks with the government have not led to any conclusion so far.
