Bharat Bandh: Private Schools in Karnataka Suspend Online Classes

Over 3,000 schools in Karnataka have extended their support to the ongoing protest by farmers and in solidarity, the private schools have decided to suspend online classes on Tuesday, 8 December.

Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Karnataka Unaided School Management Association, said that even though online classes will be suspended, tests and online exams scheduled for Tuesday will continue as scheduled. "We will compensate for today's suspension by taking classes on another working day," he said.