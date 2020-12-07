‘Bharat Bandh’ Tomorrow From 11 am to 3 pm, ‘Chakka Jam’ in Delhi

The ‘Delhi Chalo’ Farmers’ protest will hold a peaceful ‘Bharat Bandh’ on the 13th day of the protests, on Tuesday, 8 December, from 11am to 3pm. At a press conference on Monday, the farmers’ unions stated that ‘chakka jams’ will be carried out on the streets and on the border, alongside the Singhu border protests, reported The Indian Express.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security on Tuesday, asserting that peace and tranquility must be maintained, and precautionary measures must be taken to prevent any untoward incident anywhere in the country, told a home ministry official to PTI.

The Union ministry has also asked the states and UT administrations to ensure everyone strictly adheres to COVID-19 norms for safety and social distancing, reported PTI.