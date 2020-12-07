‘Bharat Bandh’ Tomorrow From 11 am to 3 pm, ‘Chakka Jam’ in Delhi
With the exception of weddings and emergency services, the farmers have appealed for a nation-wide shutdown.
The ‘Delhi Chalo’ Farmers’ protest will hold a peaceful ‘Bharat Bandh’ on the 13th day of the protests, on Tuesday, 8 December, from 11am to 3pm. At a press conference on Monday, the farmers’ unions stated that ‘chakka jams’ will be carried out on the streets and on the border, alongside the Singhu border protests, reported The Indian Express.
The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security on Tuesday, asserting that peace and tranquility must be maintained, and precautionary measures must be taken to prevent any untoward incident anywhere in the country, told a home ministry official to PTI.
The Union ministry has also asked the states and UT administrations to ensure everyone strictly adheres to COVID-19 norms for safety and social distancing, reported PTI.
“Delhi Police has made proper arrangements ahead of tomorrow's Bharat Bandh. We are trying to ensure that the lives of the common people are not affected. If someone tries to shut down shops forcefully or block roads, legal action will be taken", said Delhi Police PRO, Eish Singhal to news agency, ANI.
Major political parties, such as the Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, TRS and Left, on Sunday came out in strong support of the bandh saying they would organise demonstrations across cities tomorrow, reported PTI.
Traffic Will Be Diverted, Emergency Services & Weddings Allowed
A Delhi Police spokesperson said the Tikri, Jharoda, Singhu and Chilla borders are closed due to the protests for now and traffic has been diverted to DND flyover, NH-8, Palam Vihar, etc. Borders with Gurgaon are open, reported The Indian Express.
“The protesters have called for a bandh on 8 December but we want to talk to them. After the talks, we will decide whether we will have to close Noida and Gurgaon borders or not,” said the police spokesperson.
“Members of farmers' unions will block national highways and occupy toll plazas,” said Harinder Singh Lakhowal. The farmers have appealed to protestors to block highways across the country, urging people to support the non-violent ‘chakka jam’ which is not meant “cause problems for the common man,” reported NDTV.
“It is a symbolic protest. We will begin at 11am so everyone can reach office on time. Services such as ambulances, even weddings, can go on. People can show their card and leave,” reported NDTV, speaking to Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait.
With the exception of weddings, ambulances and emergency services, the farmers have appealed to close down offices and shops around the country, including dairy suppliers and local transport services, reported The Indian Express.
Bharat Bandh Plan
Bank unions have called for a black-band protest to show their solidarity.
Mandis around Delhi may shut down causing a shortage of supply. Maharashtra’s Vashi Agricultural Produce Committee will be shut down as well, inadvertently affecting supply of fruits and vegetables in Navi Mumbai, reported NDTV.
Cab and Taxi Unions in Delhi and Tamil Nadu are also backing the shutdown. However, autos and vehicles for emergency and last minute connectivity will be available, reported NDTV.
Punjab will most likely see a Bharat Bandh as well where the protests had first begun in September itself. Sit in protests are likely to be held in Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Tripura and Assam, reported NDTV.
Supply truck movement may be affected since all major motor transport unions are participating in the Bharat Bandh tomorrow and will organise peaceful demonstrations in solidarity to the movement. They will try to submit memorandum to District Collectors and Commissioners to resolve the issues "amicably and to farmers' satisfaction at the earliest,” reported NDTV.
However, BEST buses will remain operational through the ‘chakka jam’. “BEST buses will be operational tomorrow and will not be part of 'Bharat Bandh'. Protective iron grills and other protective gears will be used while plying the buses tomorrow”, tweeted PRO, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport.
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has stated that India’s traders & transporters are not participating in Bharat bandh tomorrow. “We have full faith in the ongoing dialogue process,” said CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal reported NDTV.
(With inputs from PTI, Indian Express, ANI and NDTV)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.