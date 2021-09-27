Bharat Bandh: Traffic Affected, Trains Delayed, Shutdown in Several States

The Congress party had asked all its workers, state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organisations to take part in the Bharat Bandh. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said that the party workers would extend "full support to the peaceful Bharat Bandh".

The newly-instated Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also tweeted in support of the farmers' protest.

"I stand with farmers and appeal the Union government to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. Our farmers have been struggling for their rights for more than a year, and it is high time that their voice is heard. I request the farmers to raise their voices in a peaceful manner," he had said.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asked party workers to support the protest by farmers.

"Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee firmly stands by farmer unions' demand for Bharat Bandh on September 27, 2021. In the war of right and wrong, you cannot afford to be neutral. We urge every Congress worker to fight with all their might against the three unconstitutional black laws," Sidhu had said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, backed the protest of the farmers.

"This is a very sad occasion that on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's birthday, farmers had to call for a Bharat Bandh. It has been almost a year since the farmers are trying to convince the government. This is an independent India. If we don't even listen to our farmers in independent India, who will?" he said.