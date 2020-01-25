Bhajanpura Building Collapse: 13 Hospitalised, 3 Students Missing

13 people have been shifted to hospital while three students are missing after a building collapsed in New Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, 25 January, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier ANI reported that 12 students had been rescued and some were still feared trapped in the building, which was an under-construction coaching centre.

The Fire Department received a call around 4:30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire service official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.