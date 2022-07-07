In Photos: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Ties Knot With Gurpreet Kaur
The occasion was graced by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha among others.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur, a physician by profession, at a private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh on Thursday, 7 July.
The occasion was graced by Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha among many.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who arrived with his mother to attend the ceremony, also congratulated the Punjab CM. "I wholeheartedly congratulate Mann Sahab and his family on this special occasion," he told ANI.
Here's a glimpse into the low-key celebrations.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.