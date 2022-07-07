ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Ties Knot With Gurpreet Kaur

The occasion was graced by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha among others.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur, a physician by profession, at a private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh on Thursday, 7 July.

The occasion was graced by Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha among many.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who arrived with his mother to attend the ceremony, also congratulated the Punjab CM. "I wholeheartedly congratulate Mann Sahab and his family on this special occasion," he told ANI.

Here's a glimpse into the low-key celebrations.

