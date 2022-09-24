MEA Warns Indians Against 'Fake Job Offers' Floated on Social Media

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, 24 September, indued an advisory regarding fake job rackets which target IT skilled youths in India.

The ministry said that instances of fake job rackets, which offer lucrative jobs to entice youths for posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives in Thailand.' The ministry says that its Mission in Bangkok and Myanmar noted dubious IT firms involved in call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud.

A press release from the MEA stated: