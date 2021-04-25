RSS Warns of ‘Anti-India Forces’, Urges COVID-Appropriate Conduct

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a statement on Saturday, 24 April, urged all sections of the society to come forward to help the country amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and warned the citizens against “destructive forces” in trying times.

Expressing condolences to the families who lost their kin, Hosabale said, “Although the situation is critical, the strength of the society is enormous.”

“Due to sudden worsening of the pandemic, the people are facing shortage of beds, oxygen and necessary medicines in the hospitals. In a large society, like Bharat, the problems often gain gigantic proportions. Extensive efforts are being made to meet these challenges by the Union and state governments and also local civic bodies. Putting their lives at stake, everyone in the medical field, security personnel and sanitation workers are discharging their responsibilities as they were doing before,” Hosabale said, adding that the swayamsevaks of the RSS are also actively carrying on various types of services across the country to fulfill the needs of the society.