RSS Warns of ‘Anti-India Forces’, Urges COVID-Appropriate Conduct
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged all sections of the society to come forward to help the country.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a statement on Saturday, 24 April, urged all sections of the society to come forward to help the country amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and warned the citizens against “destructive forces” in trying times.
Expressing condolences to the families who lost their kin, Hosabale said, “Although the situation is critical, the strength of the society is enormous.”
“Due to sudden worsening of the pandemic, the people are facing shortage of beds, oxygen and necessary medicines in the hospitals. In a large society, like Bharat, the problems often gain gigantic proportions. Extensive efforts are being made to meet these challenges by the Union and state governments and also local civic bodies. Putting their lives at stake, everyone in the medical field, security personnel and sanitation workers are discharging their responsibilities as they were doing before,” Hosabale said, adding that the swayamsevaks of the RSS are also actively carrying on various types of services across the country to fulfill the needs of the society.
“It is also possible that destructive and anti-Bharat forces in society can take advantage of these adverse circumstances to create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust in the country. The countrymen, apart from their positive efforts to resolve the situation, should also be cautious of the conspiracies of these destructive forces,” he said.
In the statement, Hosabale mentioned certain aspects as following:
- Follow rules regarding health and discipline. Even people engaged in COVID-related services should take extra care.
- Create awareness about wearing masks, hygiene, physical distancing, limit numbers at private and public programmes, regulations, like curfew, inhaling steam, and vaccination, and health-related home remedies, like taking ayurvedic kadha.
- Go out of the house only when it is absolutely necessary.
- Restrain daily activities at the local level through a collective decision by the community.
- Cooperate with administration at all levels, with doctors, medical personnel, security personnel, and sanitation workers.
- All sections of the society, including the media, need to contribute to maintain an atmosphere of positivity, hope, and trust in society.
- Those who are active on social media should play a positive role in being more restrained and vigilant.
