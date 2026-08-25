Betting on Books in the Age of AI

Why would anyone bet on books of all things, in this age of ascendant AI? It’s ok if you’re thinking it, because I’ve already got this question. A lot. As someone who cut her teeth in the world of Media & Tech, trust me, I know I have some nerve!
But the fact of the matter is, when you’re taking a bet on books, you’re taking a bet on storytelling. A bet on human beings. A bet on curiosity.
And quite simply, Say Again Press is an attempt to bring readers compelling books in this age of short attention spans. We believe that there is very much an audience for human-created content and for well-curated experiences.
Many of our readers want to think more deeply and not just feel outraged at the mercy of an algorithm. Many of us want to think our own original thoughts, and communicate them in a way that shapes a broader discourse.
We know that’s true because you’re right here, reading this.
Reading More, Thinking More
But I know it’s a tough ask. With three novels and four co-authored works of non-fiction under my belt, trust me, I don’t take any of it for granted—not the audience, not the muse, not the original thinking.
But in this very age of AI, it’s a challenge worth accepting.
There’s a huge value to unplugging from the hivemind, reading more widely, thinking more deeply, sitting still, even sitting in discomfort with ideas we disagree with.
By the way, I don’t think it’s all about online vs offline, virtual vs IRL... it’s everything, all at once, but on your own time. And on your own terms.
I actually love the idea of taking the best of Tech and the best of the analog world. This reflects in where you’ll find our books, in our beloved indie bookstores, as much as global online platforms thanks to our partners at Bloomsbury India. You’ll also find our books and sneak peeks on Stck, ensuring that there is print on demand in markets around the world (a very eco-friendly, elegant and sustainable solution). You’ll find us on social (@sayagainpress) and often popping up online, but very much offline and as well.
But time is short and infinite scroll is long… So keeping short attention spans in mind, our first Say Again Essentials series of books on Leadership are short, compact, meant to fit in your bag (or even back-pocket I’m told!)—and beautifully designed. Dip in and out as the first two books are out now, with more coming soon. They have notes pages baked right in, as well as QR codes for you to scan and watch short video clips. This is all tailor-made for you, our very contemporary leaders.
And yes, that’s why I call Say Again Press a multi-platform, human-curated and interdisciplinary thought leadership studio. (Don’t worry, we do it all minus the cringe, and without taking ourselves too seriously!)
Mumbai, we’d love to see you at our launch in case you’re free! Join us at Title Waves, Bandra on Thursday, 27 August. Feel free to walk right up and tell any of us that you read about us right here on The Quint.
Let’s have a chat. Offline.
(Amrita Tripathi is an author, podcaster, former journalist, and the founder of Say Again Press. She also set up India’s first platform for storytelling around mental health, The Health Collective. She’s a member of FICCI’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Taskforce, as well as the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance 2026 working group on healthcare. You can find her on X: @amritat)