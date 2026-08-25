Betting on Books in the Age of AI

By the way, I don’t think it’s all about online vs offline, virtual vs IRL... it’s everything, all at once, but on your own time. And on your own terms.

I actually love the idea of taking the best of Tech and the best of the analog world. This reflects in where you’ll find our books, in our beloved indie bookstores, as much as global online platforms thanks to our partners at Bloomsbury India. You’ll also find our books and sneak peeks on Stck, ensuring that there is print on demand in markets around the world (a very eco-friendly, elegant and sustainable solution). You’ll find us on social (@sayagainpress) and often popping up online, but very much offline and as well.

But time is short and infinite scroll is long… So keeping short attention spans in mind, our first Say Again Essentials series of books on Leadership are short, compact, meant to fit in your bag (or even back-pocket I’m told!)—and beautifully designed. Dip in and out as the first two books are out now, with more coming soon. They have notes pages baked right in, as well as QR codes for you to scan and watch short video clips. This is all tailor-made for you, our very contemporary leaders.