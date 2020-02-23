Berkshire Hathaway 100% Ready for My Departure: Warren Buffet

"Charlie and I long ago entered the urgent zone," Buffett, 89, quipped in his annual letter to shareholders.

"That's not exactly great news for us. But Berkshire shareholders need not worry: Your company is 100 per cent prepared for our departure." Buffett, the world's third-richest man, did not go into detail or name a successor.

At an annual shareholders meeting in May 2019, he gave a clue as to who might follow him, when he said that Gregory Able and Ajit Jain would in the near future join him and Munger on the stage to answer shareholders' questions.