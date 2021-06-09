‘Adopt Animals, Donate’: B’luru Zoo Appeals as COVID Hits Revenues

"So we request citizens and organisations to adopt animals and to contribute towards their partial cost of feed and veterinary care,” Gokul said. The adopted animals will continue to be in the zoo with the contributions going towards their upkeep.

The zoo - Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) - has four different units -- Zoo, Safari, Butterfly Park and Rescue Centre within an area of 731.88 hectares.

Closure of zoos has meant no revenue coming in and these zoos, especially the bigger ones like the Mysuru zoo and BBP, need around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for their maintenance every day. The annual maintenance of the zoos comes up to Rs 60 crore, The Hindu reported.