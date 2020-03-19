B’luru Woman Helps Deliver Essentials to the Elderly Amid COVID-19

New members to the group are also posting their addresses and locations, in order to help Mahita connect the person in need of help to a volunteer easily.

“We’ve made a handful of deliveries in the last two days. People are also sending me requests anonymously to help. This morning I was easily able to connect two people who needed help in Kanakpura. I am glad our network is growing. We ensure that there is no contact and the deliveries are dropped off with the security or outside the door,” she said.

People normally just transfer the money before or after the delivery is made, depending on the task. “I helped an old couple stock their whole house with everything from cleaning products to dal. I’ve also delivered medicines to patients with co-morbidity like hypertension, diabetes etc. It’s gratifying,” she said.

Mahita added that the volunteers would help anyone who was unable to step out or get the things themselves. “People obviously know how to use Dunzo in this day and age. So, if there is someone who still needs help, we will definitely do it,” she said.