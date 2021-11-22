Bengaluru Sees Very Heavy Rains, Severe Waterlogging Reported
On Sunday night, several areas in north Bengaluru were flooded as rains pounded the city for over two hours.
After a lull, several parts of Bengaluru were inundated after heavy rains on the night of Sunday, 21 November. The rains lashed the city after a brief break.
On Sunday night, several areas in north Bengaluru were flooded as rains pounded the city for over two hours. According to Deccan Herald, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received several complaints of waterlogging.
Several Areas in the City Witness Severe Waterlogging
As per alerts issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), there were heavy rain alerts from 7.45 pm. In Bagalur, 74mm was recorded at 11.15 pm, 125mm at Kannuru in Bengaluru East, 125.5mm at Attur, 73.5mm at Sathanur. As of 10.15 pm, 128 mm of rain was recorded at Yelahanka. At 10 pm, in Chowdeshwari Ward, 127.50 mm was recorded. Before 10 pm, Jakkur saw 65.5 mm and Horamavu saw 73 mm.
As per the BBMP, Yelahanka Sector Joint Commissioner and other officials said safety measures are being carried out in Surabhi Layout and surrounding areas. Visuals showed that Manyata Tech Park in Nagawara near Hebbal had severe waterlogging.
Several residents of the city tweeted about the conditions of waterlogging in the city. According to reports, routes leading to the airport were also flooded.
24 People Lost Their Lives Due to Rain Related Incidents Since November
Due to the incessant rains in the state, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Sunday, 21 November, that as many as 24 persons lost their lives due to tragedies related to the heavy rainfall in Karnataka since November.
The rains have also caused loss of agricultural crops in five lakh hectares in the state. The preliminary report on the damages stated that 658 houses were completely damaged and 8,495 houses were partially damaged. It has also resulted in the death of 191 livestock in the state.
Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts have suffered extensively. An amount of Rs 689 crore has been made available with District Commissioners in districts under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). The Chief Minister Bommai has assured allocation of more funds if necessary.
It was also suggested to take up the repair of irrigation tanks on war-footing. The government has also decided to release Rs 25 lakh for each zone in the BBMP limits for pothole fillings. Instructions for submitting ward wise reports on damages in the BBMP limits have been given.
(With inputs from IANS)
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)
