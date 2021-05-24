Bengaluru: Officials Thrash Teenage Boy for Refusing COVID-19 Test

In a brazen incident of highhandedness by authorities, a teenager was thrashed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials for apparently not cooperating when asked to be tested for COVID-19.

A video being circulated online shows the boy being mercilessly beaten. BBMP officials, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the incident took place in Nagarathpet, which comes under Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward in Chickpet constituency of South Zone.

In the video, it can be seen that the boy, wearing a blue shirt, is overpowered by two officials wearing peach and white shirts. While one man in white is holding the young boy’s hands, the other man is seen hitting the boy on his neck and face. The boy helplessly tries to defend himself but is forced to the ground. Later, one official is seen holding the boy’s neck and almost banging the boy’s head on a table. In the course of this, two other men (passers by) are seen trying to pacify the two officials. But the other officials sitting at the table seem reluctant to stop the attacking duo.