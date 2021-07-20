Bengaluru RTI Activist Succumbs to Brutal Attack

RTI activist Venkatesh S, who was brutally attacked by a gang of five armed men in Tavarekere outside Bengaluru on Thursday, 15 July, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, 18 July.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old was attacked by a group of men who severed his limbs in public view. The incident purportedly occurred just a few metres from the jurisdictional police station. Venkatesh was then rushed to a nearby hospital. From there, he was taken to Hosmat Hospital, according to a report in The New Indian Express, where he underwent extensive surgery to reattach his right arm and leg, which were cut off in the attack.

However, though he was under observation at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, he reportedly died on Sunday, 18 July.