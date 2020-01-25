In a First, Bengaluru’s Pournakarmikas to March in R-Day Parade
For the first time, this Republic Day parade, will see Bengaluru’s civic workers or ‘Pournakarmikas’ participate in the march that’s set to take place at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru. 31 civic workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will be participating in the march, reported The Times of India.
The contingent will consist of 27 women and 4 men who will carry placards to raise awareness about cleanliness in the city.
“Conveying the message of Swachh Bharat to the general public, a contingent of our pourakarmikas will take part in the march-past for the first time.”BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar to Deccan Herald
The staff members who have been selected from different zones have been trained for two days to participate in the march. A total of 44 contingents consisting of about 1,750 people will be marching in the parade.
