In a First, Bengaluru’s Pournakarmikas to March in R-Day Parade

Representative image of Pourakarmikas (city sweepers).
Representative image of Pourakarmikas (city sweepers).

For the first time, this Republic Day parade, will see Bengaluru’s civic workers or ‘Pournakarmikas’ participate in the march that’s set to take place at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru. 31 civic workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will be participating in the march, reported The Times of India.

The contingent will consist of 27 women and 4 men who will carry placards to raise awareness about cleanliness in the city.

“Conveying the message of Swachh Bharat to the general public, a contingent of our pourakarmikas will take part in the march-past for the first time.”
BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar to Deccan Herald

The staff members who have been selected from different zones have been trained for two days to participate in the march. A total of 44 contingents consisting of about 1,750 people will be marching in the parade.

“It’s a matter of pride for us to participate in the parade, that too in our uniforms. People will recognise us with our green coats amid the marching platoons.”
Appu, the platoon commander of Swachata Yodharu BBMP to TOI  

