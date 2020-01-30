QBengaluru: IT Capital Traffic Worst in World; Cabinet Rejig Soon

Bengaluru is the most traffic-congested city in the world, says the latest traffic index published by TomTom, the Dutch location technology specialist that competes with Google Maps.

Peak time commuters in Bengaluru spend an extra 10 days and three hours stuck in traffic each year, compared to the time they would have taken if they were commuting during uncongested conditions. That’s an extra 71 percent of travel time.

“In the 243 hours that commuters in Bengaluru remain stuck in peak time traffic, they could have watched over 215 episodes of ‘Game Of Thrones’, solved 49 jigsaw puzzles and planted over 244 trees,” the TomTom report said.

TomTom looked at 416 cities in 57 countries for the 2019 ranking. Bengaluru was not among the cities looked at in 2018, when Mumbai topped the list. In 2019, Bengaluru was followed by Manila in Philippines, Bogota in Colombia, Mumbai and Pune. New Delhi was at the eighth position.