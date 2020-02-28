QBengaluru: Women Cops to Patrol City Streets; Gangster Killed

In a first, policewomen will patrol the streets of Southeast Bengaluru areas such as Koramangala, HSR Layout, Mico Layout and Electronics City during the day. Usually, only policemen patrol the streets on motorbikes. Now, 15 constables will patrol the area during the day.

“Women officers should not feel they cannot do certain tasks. We have taken up this initiative to instil confidence in them,” said Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao flagged off Shourya Vahini patrol motorbikes at BBMP ground in Koramangala on Wednesday. Kannada actors Prema and Ragini Dwivedi, businesswoman Shobha, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan and and other officers were present on the occasion.