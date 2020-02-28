QBengaluru: Women Cops to Patrol City Streets; Gangster Killed
1. In a First, Women Cops to Patrol Bengaluru Streets on Motorbikes
In a first, policewomen will patrol the streets of Southeast Bengaluru areas such as Koramangala, HSR Layout, Mico Layout and Electronics City during the day. Usually, only policemen patrol the streets on motorbikes. Now, 15 constables will patrol the area during the day.
“Women officers should not feel they cannot do certain tasks. We have taken up this initiative to instil confidence in them,” said Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao flagged off Shourya Vahini patrol motorbikes at BBMP ground in Koramangala on Wednesday. Kannada actors Prema and Ragini Dwivedi, businesswoman Shobha, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan and and other officers were present on the occasion.
2. HC: A Hubballi Lawyer Should Appear for Kashmiri Students
To uphold best traditions of the legal profession, a senior member of either the Hubballi or Dharwad Bar Association should appear and argue the case on behalf of the three Kashmiri students charged with sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans, the Karnataka High Court said on Thursday.
A division bench headed by chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka made this observation after officer-bearers of the Hubballi Bar Association appeared before the court with a fresh resolution, modifying an earlier one passed on 15 February barring its members from appearing on behalf of the accused students.
However, the court was unhappy with the modified resolution passed on 24 February, which left the onus of appearing for the students to individual lawyers. The court noted that instead of modifying the contentious resolution, the association should have passed a simple one, recalling the 15 February resolution. The association agreed to pass such a resolution.
3. Notorious Bengaluru Gangster Shot Dead After Police Chase Through City
A notorious Bengaluru gangster was shot dead in an encounter after he allegedly attempted to escape police custody in an early morning chase through the city. Slum Bharat, who has over 50 criminal cases registered against him, died after suffering grievous gunshot wounds on Thursday.
Bengaluru north division police shot Slum Bharat at Hesarghatta around 5 am on Thursday after he and his associates allegedly tried to attack the police with guns and machetes. Police Inspector Venkataramanappa shot at Bharat twice. He was rushed to Saptagiri Hospital where he died as he was not responding to treatment.
Slum Bharat was involved in several criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion and assault. Bharat was apprehended by the Bengaluru police in Uttar Pradesh two days ago. He was brought to Bengaluru on Tuesday.
4. BSY’s Contribution to BJP’s Growth Huge: Siddaramaiah
Senior BJP functionaries heaped praise on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who celebrated his 78th birthday with fanfare at Palace Grounds, but it was former chief minister Siddaramaiah of Congress who stole the limelight.
Siddaramaiah, regarded as Yediyurappa’s nemesis, was the lone member from the opposition ranks to attend the felicitation event on Thursday. Though former chief minister and JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy was invited, he did not turn up citing prior engagements.
A thrilled Yediyurappa acknowledged Siddarmaiah’s presence, saying he would never forget the gesture. “Siddaramaiah has made this function special by accepting our invitation. I will remember this forever. He has shown personal relations are more important than one’s political affiliations,” the CM said.
5. Centre Notifies Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal Final Award
In a relief to Karnataka, the Centre on Thursday notified the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal final award. With this, Karnataka's longstanding demand is fulfilled and the state government can implement Mahadayi project to provide drinking water to parched Hubballi-Dharwad and Belgaum region.
As per the Inter-State Water Dispute Act, the Jal Shakthi Ministry issued a notification with the subject to outcome of the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the water sharing dispute between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.
Last week Supreme Court has allowed the Jal Shakthi Ministry to notify the final award subject to outcome of final verdict. Goa had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court objecting to the Tribunal award saying if it implemented Mandovi river, river, lifeline of Goa, will dry up and will also hit ecologically sensitive Western Ghats.