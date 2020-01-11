QBengaluru: Hundreds Decry Attacks on JNU, JNC Students & More

Over 250 people held a candlelight vigil at the ground of St Joseph’s Boys’ High School on Friday to condemn the violence at Delhi’s JNU. The protest was organised by alumni associations of various Jesuit institutions.

Apart from expressing solidarity with JNU students who were attacked last week, the participants also showed support for students of Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala. The latter were allegedly bullied by some political workers supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The protesters were dressed in black to make a statement against alleged suppression of students’ voices across the country.