QBengaluru: Hundreds Decry Attacks on JNU, JNC Students & More

1. Hundreds Decry Attacks on Students
Over 250 people held a candlelight vigil at the ground of St Joseph’s Boys’ High School on Friday to condemn the violence at Delhi’s JNU. The protest was organised by alumni associations of various Jesuit institutions.
Apart from expressing solidarity with JNU students who were attacked last week, the participants also showed support for students of Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala. The latter were allegedly bullied by some political workers supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The protesters were dressed in black to make a statement against alleged suppression of students’ voices across the country.
2. Bengaluru Military Police School Begins Training Army’s First Women Recruits
The Indian Army has started training its first ever batch of women in any unit at its Corps of Military Police Centre and School in Bengaluru.
This is the first step towards inducting women in the Army’s rank and file. A total of 1,700 women military police will be inducted over a period of 17 years, the Ministry of Defence said here on Friday. All military police are trained at the Bengaluru CMP school.
As many as 99 women started their 61-week course here on January 6 with basic military and advanced provost training. Thereafter, they will be recruited as military police with the same roles and tasks as their male counterparts, both on peace time and operational work.
3. HDK releases videos to ‘prove’ top cop’s hand in Mangaluru violence
Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday released several videos clips of the clashes that broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mangaluru on December 19, to show police had prompted the violence. Two men died in police firing. Kumaraswamy demanded the setting up of a
joint House committee to investigate the incident.
“The main culprit is Mangaluru city police commissioner PS Harsha,” Kumaraswamy told reporters on Friday. “He was the one who instigated the mob. A joint legislative committee comprising members from all parties alone can bring out the truth behind this police excess. I will take up this issue on the floor of the House in the upcoming session,” he said.
He said police instigated the violence by pelting stones at protesters. When protesters retaliated, police opened fire. He said the magisterial inquiry ordered by the government cannot be trusted.
4. Bengaluru Had the Most Dowry Deaths in 2018 Among all Southern Metros
Bengaluru – which prides itself as the city of IT and development – has to its shame the highest number of cases registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act among Indian metros in 2018. What’s more – the highest number of dowry deaths among southern metros were also reported from Bengaluru.
According to NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data from 2018 which was released on Thursday, 53 women died due to dowry in Bengaluru in 2018, compared to seven deaths in Chennai, 17 in Hyderabad, and one in Kochi. While Bengaluru topped this list in the south, pan-
India, dowry proved most fatal in Delhi with 137 victims. In 2017 too, Bengaluru had reported 53 victims of dowry death, the highest in south India.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. DGCA Suspends Pilot’s Licence for Grass Landing
Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on Thursday announced suspension of a GoAir expatriate commander for 6 months and the co-pilot’s licence for 3 months after being found to be involved in a case of serious runway excursion at Bengaluru on November 11.
In a report released on Thursday, the DGCA said GoAir flight G8-811 from Nagpur to Bengaluru with 180 passengers on board was involved in a serious incident when the crew lost visual reference at about 50 feet above ground (while landing), but continued to land which was in violation of requirements laid down in civil aviation requirements, meant to be followed by airline for the safety of aircraft operations.
