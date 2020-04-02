QBengaluru: Karnataka Tracks 1,500 Tablighi Participants & More

With the Union health ministry on Wednesday blaming travellers who attended a gathering at a Delhi mosque for the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, Karnataka launched a massive hunt for about 1,500 delegates from the state.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the ministry, said 134 cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, the Islamic group which organised the gathering in mid-March. “There were 386 new Covid-19 cases since Tuesday – one of the main reasons for it is travel by members of the Tablighi Jamaat,” he said. “As many as 1,800 people related to the group have been sent to hospitals and quarantine centres.”

Karnataka said it has received from the Centre a list 1,500 people from the state who attended the event and is tracing the participants. Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary in the health and family welfare department, said the list came in three installments.