QBengaluru: State to Lift Border Blockade; 12 More Corona Cases

1. Agreement Reached Between Karnataka, Kerala on Opening Border Roads, Centre Tells SC
The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that a settlement has been reached between Karnataka and Kerala on lifting the blockade of border roads by the former and parameters for passage of patients for urgent medical treatment at the interstate border have been formulated.
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Deepak Gupta was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that the dispute between both the states on the blockade of roads following the coronavirus pandemic has been resolved.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
2. 12 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Karnataka
Twelve new positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 175, the Health department said on Tuesday. Of the 175 positive cases, 25 have been discharged, it said.
"Twelve new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 175 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 4 deaths and 25 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update.
Among the 12 new cases, four (one from Bagalkote, two from Bengaluru city and one from Bengaluru Rural) had attended Tablighi-Jamaat congregation at Delhi from March 13-18; while three from Mandya are contacts of patients with history of attending the Jamaat congregation.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
3. Eight Kyrgyzstan Nationals Who Attended Tablighi Meet Booked for Visa Violation
Eight Kyrgyzstan nationals who were quarantined in Bidar, have been booked for violating visa norms on Tuesday. The eight foreign nationals were religious missionaries, who had come to Karnataka on a tourist visa. The tourists had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi.
“We have booked them under Section 14 (b) (does any act in violation of the conditions of the valid visa) of the Foreigners Act. They had come here on a tourist visa but were actually religious missionaries. That is not allowed in a tourist visa,” Bidar SP Nagaraj told TNM.
FIR’s regarding the same have been registered against four of them in Gandhi Gunj Police Station and against four others in the Bidar Town Police Station.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Provide Shelter to 2,000 Living on Footpaths in Majestic Area: HC
At least 2,000 migrants and homeless are living on the footpaths in groups in Majestic area without any shelter and toilets or drinking water, the High Court of Karnataka was informed on Tuesday.
The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), which had conducted a random visit to Majestic locality to assess the situation, brought out this aspect along with video footage of those living on footpaths sans shelter despite specific direction from the Centre to provide temporary shelters to migrants and others during the lockdown.
The KSLSA submitted this information before a special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna during the hearing of PIL petitions on issues cropped up due to enforcement of lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Bengaluru Karaga Called Off as Government Says No
The city’s flagship festival, Bengaluru Karaga, will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — a first in its 350-year-old history. The Karaga procession, which marks the culmination of the 11-day celebration, was to be held on Wednesday night.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced last week that Karaga will be held, but with only five people present, in keeping with the lockdown and distancing protocol. TOI reported on Tuesday that the decision drew criticism from public health experts and even police officers, who called it ill-advised at a time when cluster infections are surfacing in the state.
Following widespread opposition, the government told the Karnataka high court on Tuesday that no permission has been given to conduct Karaga. Hours later, Bengaluru City police confirmed that Karaga festivities were banned by an order from the district magistrate of Bengaluru Urban.
(Source: The Times of India)
