QBengaluru: State to Lift Border Blockade; 12 More Corona Cases

Twelve new positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 175, the Health department said on Tuesday. Of the 175 positive cases, 25 have been discharged, it said.

"Twelve new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 175 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 4 deaths and 25 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Among the 12 new cases, four (one from Bagalkote, two from Bengaluru city and one from Bengaluru Rural) had attended Tablighi-Jamaat congregation at Delhi from March 13-18; while three from Mandya are contacts of patients with history of attending the Jamaat congregation.