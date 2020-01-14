QBengaluru: Hindu Group Against Proposed Jesus Statue & More
1. Hindu Jagarana Vedike Takes out Rally Against Proposed Jesus Statue
The Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) on Monday, 13 January, launched a campaign to prevent what it called “Christianisation” of Kapalabetta, where a 114-foot-tall statue of Jesus Christ is proposed to be installed.
RSS ideologue Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who led a rally, alleged that the proposed statue was a “conspiracy for conversions”.
Harobele village, where Kapalabetta is located, was turned into a fortress, with the police on Monday barring entry of any outsiders. The rally saw nearly a thousand activists from Hindu right-wing organisations congregate at Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district.
2. BBMP Staffers Spark NRC Scare in HRBR Layout
Two BBMP employees allegedly went around an east Bengaluru locality last week, dropping the name of the controversial National Register of Citizens, demanding property documents from residents belonging to minorities, and marking their names in the voters’ list they carried with them.
The duo triggered panic in HRBR Layout’s Kacharakanahalli ward on January 9, prompting locals to picket them. While one of the two men took to his heels, the other one was taken to Banaswadi police station where he was later released.
“My mother and I were at home when two men came and said they were from BBMP. They marked a cross against our names in the voters’ list they had brought and walked into neighbouring streets,” said Halima Sadiya, a private sector employee.
3. DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah: The Fight for Karnataka Congress Chief Post is On
It has been over a month since the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Dinesh Gundu Rao and Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah resigned from their posts.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is all set to pick new candidates for these vacant posts and both DK Shivakumar, who is aspiring for the KPCC President’s post and Siddaramaiah for the LOP post have been summoned to New Delhi. The AICC is slated to hold a meeting on Tuesday, where a decision is expected to be made.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. HC Raps Govt for not Buying Noise-measuring Equipment
The high court directed the director general of police to file a personal affidavit about the procurement of noise measuring equipment for police stations across the state. A division bench headed by chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka observed that there is a ‘great deal of reluctance’ on part of the state government to implement the provisions of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.
The bench noted that for 19 years, the authorities didn’t bother to procure noisemeasuring equipment, a vital requirement in implementation of the rules.
Justice Oka pointed out that in any given situation, when somebody complains about sound pollution during midnight or 1am, police are handicapped as they cannot procure the equipment from KSPCB as their offices are closed. He added that even if cases are filed, they won’t stand as noise levels are not measured.
5. ‘Acid Attack’ on Woman has KR Puram Police Puzzled
An alleged case of acid attack on a woman has the K.R. Puram police baffled. The woman was admitted to a hospital on January 7 and she claimed said that a group of men had attacked her in an attempt to coerce her to drop an atrocity case against them. “However, the doctors treating the woman said the injuries were caused by boiling water, not acid,” said a senior police officer.
In her statement, the woman said that some of the accused had followed her on a motorcycle when she was on her way home. “One of them, who was riding pillion, allegedly threatened her and poured something on her. The victim said that her body started burning. On hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to her aid and poured water on her,” said the police.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)