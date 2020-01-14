QBengaluru: Hindu Group Against Proposed Jesus Statue & More

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) on Monday, 13 January, launched a campaign to prevent what it called “Christianisation” of Kapalabetta, where a 114-foot-tall statue of Jesus Christ is proposed to be installed.

RSS ideologue Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who led a rally, alleged that the proposed statue was a “conspiracy for conversions”.

Harobele village, where Kapalabetta is located, was turned into a fortress, with the police on Monday barring entry of any outsiders. The rally saw nearly a thousand activists from Hindu right-wing organisations congregate at Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district.