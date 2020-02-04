QBengaluru: Anantkumar Hegde Pulled Up for Remark on Gandhi & More

The BJP leadership has taken a dim view of party MP Anantkumar Hegde’s comments on Mahatma Gandhi and served him a show cause notice seeking an explanation. He may also be asked to apologise.

A Union minister from BJP said the party brass, including PM Narendra Modi, was “unhappy and upset” with Hegde for his swipe at Gandhi, whose birth and death anniversaries have often been occasions for the saffron party to launch public campaigns over a variety of issues.

Further action will be decided after receiving Hegde’s reply, the minister said. “The party has conveyed its displeasure to him and asked him to take remedial measure. Any insult to Mahatma Gandhi is unacceptable,” he added.