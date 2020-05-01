1. Karnataka Government to Allow All Industries to Open From 4 May Except in Red ZonesThe Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to allow industrial and manufacturing activity across the state, except in hotspots, starting 4 May.While an earlier order of the state government limited industrial activity to green zones, the cabinet has now decided to allow industrial activity across the state except in hotspots and containment zones.(Source: The New Indian Express)After Corona Helmets, COVID-19 Art to Raise Awareness in Bengaluru2. Karnataka Govt Permits One-Time Interstate Movement for PeopleThe Karnataka government has announced that interstate travel will be permitted for migrant workers and students on a one-time basis. This comes a day after the Centre had announced that migrant workers will be permitted to return to their respective native places. However, details of when this will be allowed are not known yet.The Karnataka state government in an order dated 30 April stated as much, and designated nodal officials to coordinate movement of stranded people outside the state to Karnataka and vice versa. “District administration, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation), North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) and all other concerned departments shall provide necessary support in smooth and orderly movement of persons, as per the SOPs devised, under the guidance of nodal officers,” the order stated.(Source: The News Minute)How Anti-Muslim Propaganda is Hurting War on COVID-19 in Karnataka3. 14 Arrested for Violating Lockdown and Praying in a Mosque in KarnatakaAs many as 14 people were arrested in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka for offering prayer at a village mosque in violation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown norms, police said on Thursday. Police said they were looking for two more people who participated in the prayers.A total of 16 people gathered in T Bommanahalli village mosque within Sedam Police Station limits for the prayer and two of them managed to flee when police rushed there following information, the official added.(Source: The News Minute)4. Bengaluru Police to Start Returning All Seized Vehicles From 1 MayAuthorities in Bengaluru have decided to start returning the vehicles that were seized for violating the lockdown. The second phase of the pan-India lockdown will end on 3 May as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the process to return the vehicles will begin from 1 May.Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that the police department is finalizing details on how the vehicles will be returned. He said that the decision has been vetted by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.(Source: The News Minute)5. 30 New Cases Take Karnataka Tally to 565; Death Toll at 22The state on Thursday witnessed a big jump in COVID-19 cases with 30 people testing positive for novel coronavirus. The flurry of fresh cases has taken the state’s tally to 565. As on April 30, the state has 314 active cases while the number of people discharged stands at 229.A 67-year-old woman (P 409) from Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, with SARI (past history of COPD and Diabetes) died at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. With this, the death toll in the state has gone up to 22.(Source: Deccan Herald)6. PG Medical, Dental Course Fees in Pvt Colleges IncreasedA day after the government ordered the private schools to not hike the school fees for this year, citing the coronavirus-driven lockdown, the Medical Education department on Thursday increased the fee for the medical and dental PG courses for 2020-21.According to the order, while the fee hike for both the medical and dental PG courses under institutional quota has been increased by 30%, the same has been hiked by 20% for the government quota seats available at the private medical and dental colleges across Karnataka.(Source: Deccan Herald) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)