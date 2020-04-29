1. Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka Allows Conditional Economic Activities in Green ZonesProviding respite, Karnataka has decided to ‘conditionally’ allow economic activities to restart in green zones.The green zones of Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davangere, Udupi and Kodagu will now see shops and industrial activities starting operations, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Tuesday.(Source: Deccan Herald)CRPF Commando ‘Thrashed’ & Arrested by Karnataka Cops Gets Bail2. 11 New COVID-19 Cases Raise Karnataka's Tally to 523The 11 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka on Tuesday have taken the state's tally to 523. "As of 5 p.m, cumulatively 523 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 20 deaths and 207 discharges," said a health official, here. Among the 11 new cases, six are men and five women. Of the 295 active cases, 288 are isolated at designated hospitals and are stable, and seven in the ICU.(Source: The Times of India)3. More Than 200 Random Samples in Bengaluru Containment Zones Return NegativeThe Karnataka Health Department on Tuesday announced that all the 215 random samples tested from two containment zones in Bengaluru returned negative for COVID-19.Officials also confirmed 11 new cases in the state, taking Karnataka’s tally to 523, with 20 deaths and 207 discharges.Speaking to the media, Suresh Kumar, Minister for Education and in-charge of addressing the press for COVID-19, said 145 persons from Hogasandra ward and 70 people from Padarayanapura ward were tested. The individuals were randomly selected and were not primary contacts of COVID-19 patients or those who are already in quarantine.(Source: The News Minute)4. Bail for CRPF Commando Chained by Karnataka PoliceA local court granted bail to CRPF commando Sachin Savant, who was allegedly thrashed, arrested and chained by two Karnataka policemen last week for reportedly violating lockdown norms by not wearing a mask at his village in the state's northwest region, police said on Tuesday, 28 April.(Source: The New Indian Express)Robot Tech Used in Bengaluru Hospital to Reduce Risk of COVID-195. Bikers Deliver Medicines Across BordersTwo Bengaluru-based motorcycle riders – Shivakumar and Niranjan PV – on Monday delivered anti-epileptic medicine to a two-year-old child in Chennai in record time: 4 hours and 30 minutes!The BMW Adventure bike riders, part of the Riders Republic Motorcycle Club, left Bengaluru at 10 am and reached Mylapore, Chennai, by 2:30 pm, travelling 350 km. Their journey was facilitated by Bengaluru police, who helped them with the interstate passes.(Source: The Times of India) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)