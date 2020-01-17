QBengaluru: I-T Raids Actor Rashmika; Suspense Over KPCC Top Posts
1. Actor Rashmika’s Kodagu House, Coffee Estate Raided
Incometax sleuths on Thursday searched the residence and properties linked to popular south Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.
Sources said about a dozen I-T officers from Bengaluru arrived at Rashmika’s bungalow, Serenity, in Kuklur on the outskirts of Virajpet town in Kodagu district, 250km from Bengaluru, pretending as the actress’s fans. Her father Madan Mandanna and sister Shiman were said to be at the residence.
The officials arrived in three cabs around 7.30am and conducted the searches. Another team visited Serenity Marriage Hall in Virajpet town and coffee estate at Maithadi, both owned by Rashmika’s family. The officials reportedly collected information on her proposal to start an international school and a petrol bunk at Bittangala in the district. The searches will continue on Friday.
2. Suspense Continues Over Opposition Leader’s Post
While the race for the Karnataka Congress president post has more or less settled between DK Shivakumar and MB Patil, suspense continues over the leader of the opposition (LoP) position in the assembly. While the high command is under pressure to name a replacement well ahead of the Assembly session commencing in February, the focus appears to be on filling the state party chief ’s post.
Dinesh Gundurao had resigned as state party chief alongside Siddaramaiah, who quit as both leader of the opposition and Congress Legislature Party leader. However, the resignations are yet to be accepted.
3. VHP, Bajrang Dal Demand Dress Code at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Karnataka
Pro-Hindu outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have asked the Karnataka government to enforce a traditional dress code for the devotees visiting the famous Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district.
In a letter submitted to the Muzrai temple authorities on Wednesday, the organisations demanded that the dress code followed in temples of other south Indian states, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, should be implemented at this temple as well. The two outfits also requested the Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary to implement the traditional dress code in all state-run temples.
4. Six Years on, Mangaluru Porn Shoot Case Heads to Trial
Six years after two medical students were abducted, forced to have sex and blackmailed, trial is expected to begin against the eight accused in the case. All the men have been charged with gang rape, among other sections.
This is, perhaps, the first case from Mangaluru to be tried under the amended anti-rape law which was strengthened following the gang rape and murder of Delhi paramedic Nirbhaya in December 2012. Under the amended sections, rape includes acts other than penetration, such as forcing a woman to have sex or perform sexual acts with someone else.
5. CAA and NRC: Workers Complain Congress not Doing Enough to Counter BJP’s Outreach
Even as top Congress leaders came down heavily on the BJP for notifying the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), party workers on Thursday expressed concern over the party not doing enough to counter the BJP’s campaign on the controversial CAA and NRC.
At a seminar organised by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on CAA and NRC, party workers, including District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and elected representatives, said while the BJP had launched an aggressive door-to-door campaign to explain CAA and NRC, the Congress was ‘going soft’ on the issue.
