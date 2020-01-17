QBengaluru: I-T Raids Actor Rashmika; Suspense Over KPCC Top Posts

Incometax sleuths on Thursday searched the residence and properties linked to popular south Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Sources said about a dozen I-T officers from Bengaluru arrived at Rashmika’s bungalow, Serenity, in Kuklur on the outskirts of Virajpet town in Kodagu district, 250km from Bengaluru, pretending as the actress’s fans. Her father Madan Mandanna and sister Shiman were said to be at the residence.

The officials arrived in three cabs around 7.30am and conducted the searches. Another team visited Serenity Marriage Hall in Virajpet town and coffee estate at Maithadi, both owned by Rashmika’s family. The officials reportedly collected information on her proposal to start an international school and a petrol bunk at Bittangala in the district. The searches will continue on Friday.