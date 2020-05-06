1. Why BS Yediyurappa Has Appealed to Migrant Workers to Stay Back in the StateTransport facilities for migrant workers in Karnataka seeking to return to their homes in other states were restricted on Tuesday. This, after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to migrant workers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and instead assured them work, pointing to easing of norms allowing construction and industrial activities in non-red zones."I appeal to labourers with folded hands don't pay heed to any rumors, it is the responsibility of the government to see to that you get work at the place you were working... don't take hasty decision of going to your natives. Stay here and work, as in the past," Yediyurappa said on Tuesday.Sources in the Karnataka government say that there are lakhs of migrant workers in Bengaluru and one train accommodates just 1,200 workers. Therefore, the government will have to arrange trains for a whole month if all workers have to be transported.(Source: The News Minute)K’taka Govt Cancels Trains for Migrants After Meet With Builders2. COVID-19: Davangere Reports 12 Infections as State Tally Swells to 673With 22 new infections and 2 deaths, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 673 while the fatalities rose to 29.The two deaths include two women, one each from Vijayapura and Davangere. The woman from Vijayapura was 62-year-old and died of cardiac arrest. She had bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and was admitted to hospital after she had complained of breathlessness. In Davangere, the woman who died is 50-year-old and had severe acute respiratory infection complaint.(Source: Deccan Herald)Karnataka Reports More Discharges Than Active COVID-19 Cases3. For Second Day in a Row, COVID-19 Recoveries Exceed Active Cases in KarnatakaFor two consecutive days, the number of recovered patients from the novel coronavirus disease in Karnataka outnumber those who are still undergoing treatment at the medical facilities.On Tuesday evening, the state health bulletin said, “As of 5 pm of 05th May 2020, cumulatively 673 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 29 deaths and 331 discharges.”With this, the number of active cases stands at 312 while the number of discharged cases is 331.On April 27, one person infected with the virus killed himself during the course of treatment at Victoria Hospital.(Source: The News Minute)Stem Cell Treatment for COVID-19; Doctors Divided on Its Scope4. Day 2 Sees Record Liquor Sales of Rs 197 Crore in KarnatakaLiquor sales on day 2 of the lockdown relaxation hit a record high for a single day with the sale of beverages reaching Rs 197 crore, compared to Rs 45 crore on Monday.The previous record was Rs 10 crore from sales on 28 December 2019.The state’s excise department attributed the increase to two reasons. The first being the introduction of the six percent additional excise tax announced in the 2020-2021 budget and the secondly, the number of shops having opened on day 2 being twice the number of shops that were opened the day before.(Source: The Times of India)As Liquor Shops Open for Business, Twitter Is Flooded With Memes5. Karnataka Moves to Resume Development Works as Lockdown EasesIn order to get development works going in the state, the finance department headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has showed willingness to approve projects that were put on hold.All administrative departments have been asked to identify projects which could be resumed. A circular issued by additional chief secretary (finance) INS Prasad read, “For all ongoing projects that are necessary to be implemented, prior concurrence should be obtained. If new projects are necessary for implementation, proposals should be submitted to seek clearance. The Finance department’s permission should be obtained before approving any new project or work.”(Source: The Times of India)FDI Lockdown: Why Even ‘Hostile’ China is Good For Indian Economy