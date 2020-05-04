1. Karnataka Finally Provides Free Transport for Migrants Through KSRTC BusesThe Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) began allowing people to take government buses from Sunday onwards for free. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has put out a tweet on Sunday morning stating that all migrants from within the state are free to take buses back home from Bengaluru city.The state government’s directive comes after immense public pressure and criticism.The buses are free for the next three days, that is until Tuesday, 5 May. This move especially applies to those who are daily wage workers."Workers and poor daily wage workers have an opportunity to travel for free in KSRTC buses from Sunday to Tuesday. These KSRTC buses can be taken from Bengaluru or the district capitals to their native places which is free for everyone. This will be paid for by the government. Please wear masks. Maintain social distance. Please make use of this facility," BS Yediyurappa tweeted.(Source: The News Minute)Ghar Wapsi for Migrant Labourers: Are the States Well Prepared?2. 5 More COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka, State Tally Reaches 614The latest health bulletin of Karnataka government, placed the number of COVID-19 cases to 614. This is after thirteen new positive cases were confirmed, including a 13-year-old girl.The total cases also include 293 discharges and 25 deaths till date.Among the 13 new cases, two are from Mudhol in Bagalokte and three are from Kalaburagi.(Soure: Bangalore Mirror)COVID-19: India’s Total Cases at 14,792, Death Toll Rises to 4883. Around 4,500 Liquor Outlets to Reopen in Karnataka on 4 MayNearly 4,500 liquor vending outlets are set to reopen in Karnataka from 4 May, even as the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Associations, Karnataka, fears that the opening of outlets could be tense.While there are about 3,946 CL-2 licence holders (wine stores), the State-owned Mysore Sales International Ltd. (MSIL), which has CL-11 licence, has 786 stores across the State.Shops with these two licences have been allowed to open with some restrictions. “Only standalone shops are allowed to open. Our estimation is that about 5% of these licence-holders may not be able to reopen because they may be located in malls or market buildings,” a federation source said.(Source: The Hindu)Karnataka CM Tells Industries to Be Ready to Reopen From 4 May4. Domestic Workers in Bengaluru Can Work From 4 May, With ConditionsThe BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Commissioner has announced that domestic workers can resume their services from Monday onwards.The decision was taken after the BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar held a meeting on Sunday evening with the Bangalore Apartment Federation (BFA) and various resident welfare associations (RWAs) to discuss the challenges of allowing domestic workers to resume their work. Bengaluru has so far had 149 cases of COVID-19, in which 72 patients have recovered and 7 died.The Commissioner said that only domestic workers who live in a walkable distance can commence work and not others. Those people who live in containment zones but employed as domestic workers cannot commence work now.(Source: The News Minute)5 Ways the Government Can Help Daily-Wage Workers During Lockdown5. Lockdown 3.0: Karnataka Wants Relaxed Zones Within BengaluruThe Karnataka government will seek permission from the central government to divide Bengaluru urban, a district that has been categorised as a red zone, into four more zones.This is to be done to allow easing of restrictions and resumption of eonomic activities in large parts of the city.(Source: The Times of India)Here’s What Bengaluru Looks Like During the COVID-19 Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)