1. COVID-19: Karnataka Records 37 Fresh Cases in Last 24 Hours, Taking Tally to 651There 37 new fresh cases in Kanataka on Monday, including two deaths, according to the state health department’s daily health bulletin.The two have died include a 56-year old male from Kalaburagi and a 48-year old female from Davangere. This has taken the total number of casualties to 27 in the state.The fatality rate in Karnataka stands at 4.1 deaths per crore population as against 48.8 in Maharashtra, and 48 in Gujarat, according to the covid-19 war room in the state.(Source: Livemint)Karnataka Reports More Discharges Than Active COVID-19 Cases2. Karnataka Lockdown: No Passes Required to Move in Bengaluru, Here Are the RulesLife limped back to normalcy across Karnataka as the restrictions imposed in the lockdown were eased on 4 May with the beginning of the third phase of lockdown.According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, industrial activities, construction works, essential, non-essential shops, banking and agriculture activities, plying of four-wheelers and two-wheelers and inter-state movement of goods vehicles is permitted in all the zones. For transport, buses have been allowed to ply only in green and orange zone districts while vehicular movement is allowed only from 7 am to 7 pm for ordinary citizens.The sale of liquor was also allowed at designated shops.(Source: Livemint)FAQs: Are Offices Open in Lockdown 3.0? Can I Get a Cab to Work?3. Free Bus Service for Migrant Workers From Karnataka Extended for Two More DaysKarnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that the free bus service for migrant workers from Karnataka to return to their homes will be extended in the state till Thursday.Earlier, the state government had announced that the service will be available till Tuesday, 5 May, but it has now been extended to 7 May.The state government announced that as of Monday, around 2,000 buses had transported 59,880 migrant workers back to their homes. "Today (Monday) also around 800 buses form Bangalore city and 200 from other parts of the state operated to ferry migrant workers," a press release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.(Source: The News Minute)Agitated Migrants Pelt Stones at Police in Surat, Get Tear-Gassed4. Shame Old Story Again and AgainDespite the Karnataka government announcing bus and train services to help guest workers go home, labourers were found walking home in the state.The absence of clarity on where to buy tickets, on their cost and rumours about high prices, labourers decided to use the cheapest option back home. Never mind if the journey is 2,000 kilometers long, they began walking home.(Source: Bangalore Mirror)Is It Too Late for India to Adopt Best Practices to Fight Corona?5. Hundreds Queue Up From Dawn as Bengaluru Liquor Stores Open After Over a MonthPeople began forming queues outside shops as early as 5 am, with hopes of beating the crowds. Long lines snaked along the streets and roads outside liquor shops in various parts of the city, including on Indiranagar’s 100-feet Road, central Bengaluru on MG Road and Cunningham Road in Vasanth Nagar. Many hoped to buy as much as they are allowed to buy, in anticipation of stores possibly closing again.“It feels like I am standing in line for prasad after such a long time of waiting. But we should take precautions right now also, so I am standing at a distance. If coronavirus cases rise again, then we'll again have to wait,” a small business owner, who did not wish to be named, said outside a shop on Cunningham Road.(Source: The News Minute)Lockdown 3.0 on the Rocks as 1000s Crowd Liquor Shops Since 6 am We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)