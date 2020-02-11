Man Poses For Photo After Crashing Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk

A Lamborghini Gallardo crashed into the traffic police kiosk at CTO Circle, right across from Cubbon Park Metro Station in Bengaluru at around 5.15 pm on Sunday, 9 February. Though the kiosk was empty and no one was injured, the owner of the car had abandoned the Lamborghini and fled.

A couple of hours after the accident occurred, the man behind the wheel, Sunny Sabharwal (28), one of the directors of Fun World and Resorts India Private Limited, went back to pose for a picture in front of the severely damaged kiosk and posted it on social media. The post has now been taken down, a senior police official said.