Two women from Jharkhand escaped from bonded labour after they were locked up for seven months, and one of them was raped; but just days after they found their freedom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown. Unable to get help, they lived in a forest for a few days, and the only person who offered them shelter tried to molest them.Throughout this ordeal, they couldn't seek help from anyone since they spoke only Santali, a tribal language.They spent over a month without help before coming across someone who spoke their language and their sharing their story before the escape, including how one of them was raped, twice.Three men who – two who raped them and one who made tried to molest them – are now in police custody. However, the social workers who helped them are still fighting as the police or the labour department have conducted any raid to rescue the other bonded labourers.The Lucky MeetingOn 5 May, when Nicolas Murmu, a migrant labourer from Jharkhand, met these two women outside the Kumabalgodu police station, he didn't realise he is going to the truth-teller for series of crimes these women had to endure.Both women who were in the late 20s and mothers of two children each were brought from Dumka district in Jharkhand to Delhi by a man named Dhamaru. Then they were handed over to unknown people who brought us to Bengaluru in October 2019.Since then, they have been working a chemical factory, in Kumbalgodu, in the outskirts of Bengaluru city, producing mosquito repellents.After being on the road since their escape, they went to the Kumbalgodu police station to apply for a train ticket. It was while asking around for help, they found Murmu, who spoke their language.The Ordeal During LockdownThey told Murumu that the contractor promised them a salary of Rs 9,000 per month. But in the seven months, they were paid only Rs 1,200. Without getting a paycheck and unable to take the harassment, both women escaped from the factory along with their kids.Realising that they would not get any help during the lockdown, they went to the forest area in Kumabalgodu. They ate whatever food they could scavenge and survived by begging. It was during one of these days a man came forward to help them.In the FIR, a copy of which is available with The Quint, they identified the person as Asgar Ali, a building contractor. He took them to an under-construction in building in the area and sheltered them.In the initial days, he offered them food, but as the days passed, his behaviour changed. He began making sexual advances towards them, and they decided to leave. They met Murmu a few days later.After the meeting the two women on 5 May, Murmu spoke to some of his acquaintances in Jharkhand for help. Although there was no response initially, after Jharkhand based activist tweeted about their story, an NGO Stranded Workers Action Network (SWAN) took up the case and rescued the two women.The Revelation of RapeWhen the NGO reported the case to the police and FIR was registered against Asgar Ali. During the investigation, they were taken to the factory as well. At the factory, one of the women, a 27-year-old told police they had tried to escape earlier as well, but they were caught.In the police complaint, she said that they made their first attempt to leave in January. They went as far as the Bengaluru central railway station, but they were tracked down by the henchmen of their supervisor Sanjeev.They were brought back to the factory and were locked up inside a room. The 27-year-old said that after that, Sajeev asked two other men – Sanjay and Kiran – who works at the factory to rape her. They raped twice in the two days, she said in the complaint.The Incomplete InvestigationSo far, police have arrested Sanjay, Kiran and Ali for their involvement in the case. The supervisor Sanjeev is still at large.According to activities, although these three men have been arrested on charges of sexual assault and under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act, is no case registered against the factory owner for bonded labour.Despite clear evidence of bonded labour, the police or labour department has not raided the factory to rescue the other workers. "There were hundreds of the other workers at the factory the day the police, and we visited them. But when she revealed the details of rape, the focus was on getting the two men arrested. Despite our request, the authorities haven't conducted any raids on the establishment," Mallige Sirimane, an activist who helped rescue the two women told The Quint.