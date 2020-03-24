COVID-19: Kashmiri Students Stuck in B'luru After Flights Grounded

Nearly 50 medical students of a medical college in Laggere in Karnataka, hailing from different parts of Kashmir, are stranded in Bengaluru after the Indian government suspended domestic air travel starting 25 March till the end of the month in light of the COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed 10 lives and infected 38 people in the state so far.

No domestic commercial passenger flight would be allowed to operate in the country from 25 March to 31 March, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Monday. Panicked students of Bethel Medical Mission rushed to Kempegowda International airport soon after the announcement, desperate to get on a flight back home, but to no avail.

After the state government announced the closure of schools, colleges, malls and other public places from 13 March onwards, these students had rushed to book tickets, but due to high prices could only afford tickets towards the end of the month. Unable to fly back home, they are now back in the college hostel.