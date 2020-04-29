Heavy rains and wind lashed Bengaluru starting the night of Tuesday, 28 April, as residents woke to flooded streets, waterlogging, and fallen trees in many parts of the city on Wednesday.While many welcomed the sudden rains, places like Koramangala, Murgeshpalya, Malleshwaram, HSR layout, Chakkasandra, Banashankari and BKL Colony saw heavy rains and reported water entering homes, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, that has received several rain-related complaints.According to the data maintained by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, 65mm of rain was recorded in Uttarahalli, and a few other area in Bengaluru while the city as a whole recorded an average of 45mm of rain since 28 April night.Temperatures also dipped as a result of the showers. Along with Bengaluru, south interior Karnataka is also expected to get medium to scattered showers over the next few days till 1 May.Heavy rains last week had caused a road to cave in in west Bengaluru, and damaged ten cars. The families living in the area had to be moved out to a BBMP centre.Netizens Gush About #BangaloreRainsGetting respite from sunny days and high temperatures that had dogged the city from the beginning of April, some netizens celebrated the pre-monsoon showers.