Bengaluru College Students’ Photos Shared on Porn Sites, 2 Nabbed
A case has been registered against the two under the IT act and their laptops and mobile phones have been nabbed.
Two people were arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police on Thursday, 30 July, for allegedly uploading photographs of college students and lecturers on porn sites.
The Crime
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), took to Twitter to share that the accused had downloaded the photos from social media, and that strict legal action Is being taken against the accused.
The police has reportedly informed The Indian Express that seven complaints were filed across Cyber Crime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police stations.
Following this, the two accused, Ajay Thanikachalam from CV Raman Nagar and Vikas Raghotham from Rajasanagara, were arrested. The Indian Express has identified them as “techies” by profession.
Police Action
According to The Indian Express, 30 photographs were uploaded on to the porn sites. The police, reportedly, reached out to the porn websites through email and got them to delete the photographs.
How the Bangalore Student Community Feels
According to an NDTV report, the police acted after a group of students went to meet them and complain about what had happened. In a letter addressed to the police, the Bengaluru Student Community wrote:
“College students are feeling vulnerable and were worried about their social spaces,”
According to NDTV, some students are also requesting the families of those whose photos were uploaded to be supportive “during these testing times.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV.)
