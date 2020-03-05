Bengaluru Christians Allege Local Officials Removed Christ Statue

He further claims that the trouble is being stirred by outside forces.

“It is only people from outside who are instigating and trying to create problems there. And now the tahsildar, without even serving any notice, bought the JCB (earthmover) and pulled down the statue. We, the Christian community, are deeply hurt by this irresponsible act,” Kanthraj said.

The controversy in rural Bengaluru comes after the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) recently staged a massive rally in Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, on the other side of Bengaluru city, over another statue of Jesus in January.

In Kanakapura it was announced that the Christian community wanted to erect the tallest Jesus statue in the world to which these groups had firmly objected. Incidentally, senior MLA and former minister DK Shivakumar had promised to contribute Rs 10 lakh of his personal funds to the same.