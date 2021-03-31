B’luru Cabbies Go on Strike After Driver Who Self-Immolated Dies

In view of the strike called by the cab drivers, Bangalore Airport Limited, which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, has issued an advisory. Passengers travelling to and from the airport have been advised to either take Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses that are made available at the airport, or make alternative arrangements to reach the airport on time.

“Taxi services at BLR Airport are impacted. Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements,” the advisory issued on Wednesday said. “We will inform you once services are back to normal. For queries, reach us on feedback@bialairport.com or 080 2201 2001,” it added.

Pratap's death has sparked protests among cab drivers in the city as well, which could mean some taxi services may be impacted in Bengaluru as well. A section of the drivers on Wednesday morning staged a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families:

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726, Click here for working helplines across India.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)