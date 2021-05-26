Bengaluru Beds Scam: BJP MLA Satish Reddy’s Aide Arrested

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru city police have arrested an aide of BJP MLA Satish Reddy in connection with the COVID-19 bed booking scam, embarrassing the ruling party in the state.

On 4 May, party MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya, accompanied by his uncle and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar had stormed into Bengaluru South COVID-19 War Room to flag the scam.

But now the Congress has questioned if Tejasvi Surya will hold a press conference and explain the development. Srivatsa, National Campaign In-charge, Youth Congress, took to Twitter, alleging, “BJP MLA Satish Reddy's close associate Babu ARRESTED in Bed Blocking Scam. Satish was with Tejasvi Surya during his 'expose' but is himself the Scam's Kingpin! Tejasvi, will you hold a PC & explain the arrest? Were you protecting your people by blaming Muslims?”