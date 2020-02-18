Actor and Ex-TMC MP Tapas Pal Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Actor-turned Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Tuesday, 18 February.

He was one of the lead actors of commercial Bengali films. He is survived by wife Nandini Paul, a participant of Big Boss Bangla, and daughter Sohini Paul, who is an actor as well.

Back in 2014, Tapas Pal was caught on camera threatening the CPI(M) that he would “send his boys” to rape “their women”.