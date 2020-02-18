Actor and Ex-TMC MP Tapas Pal Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest
Actor-turned Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Tuesday, 18 February.
He was one of the lead actors of commercial Bengali films. He is survived by wife Nandini Paul, a participant of Big Boss Bangla, and daughter Sohini Paul, who is an actor as well.
Back in 2014, Tapas Pal was caught on camera threatening the CPI(M) that he would “send his boys” to rape “their women”.
“...Leaders are created by workers. I am also a goonda. I will shoot you if a Trinamool Congress worker is ever attacked. If you have the guts, then stop me. Keep this is in mind...If you insult the mothers and daughters of Trinamool workers. Then I won’t spare you. I will let loose my boys in your homes and they will commit rape. I will teach each of you a lesson,” Pal had then said.
Paul was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata on 30 December 2016 in connection with the multi crore rupee Rose Valley Chit Fund scam, and had been taken to Bhubaneswar for further questioning.
