CPI(M)’s Minakshi Mukherjee to Contest From Nandigram
The Left-Congress-ISF announced that the youth leader will be contesting for the Nandigram seat.
The Left-Congress-Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance on Wednesday, 10 March, named CPI(M)'s Minakshi Mukherjee as the candidate from the highly-contested Nandigram seat.
Left Front chairman Biman Bose announced that Mukherjee would be contesting for the Nandigram seat against Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee from TMC, and newly inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at a press conference.
Nandigram was the Assembly constituency of Adhikari prior to his resignation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Adhikar had joined the BJP in December last year.
TMC leader and Adhikari’s former associate, Mamata Banerjee’s nomination from Nandigram this time around is a direct challenge to him, whose tumultuous exit from the party was followed by many others leaving the TMC for the BJP.
Among other student leaders, the CPI(M) has also fielded JNUSU President and Students' Federation of India leader Aishe Ghosh to contest the Assembly elections from Paschim Bardhaman district’s Jamuria.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.