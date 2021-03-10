CPI(M)’s Minakshi Mukherjee to Contest From Nandigram

Nandigram was the Assembly constituency of Adhikari prior to his resignation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Adhikar had joined the BJP in December last year.

TMC leader and Adhikari’s former associate, Mamata Banerjee’s nomination from Nandigram this time around is a direct challenge to him, whose tumultuous exit from the party was followed by many others leaving the TMC for the BJP.

Among other student leaders, the CPI(M) has also fielded JNUSU President and Students' Federation of India leader Aishe Ghosh to contest the Assembly elections from Paschim Bardhaman district’s Jamuria.