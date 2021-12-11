Bengal Governor Lock Horns With TMC on Extending BSF’s Jurisdiction
West Bengal CM Mamata has been critical of Centre's move to extend BSF's area of operation, governor opposes.
West Bengal’s Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday, 10 November, said that the stance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not in sync with the Border Security Forces Act 1968 and the ministry of home affairs (MHA) notification dated 11 October.
The governor was responding to a letter written by Trinamool Congress’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray questioning the governor’s stance on the extension of BSF’s jurisdiction from 15kms to 50kms in the state. The letter further alleged that the governor’s remark on the directive issued by the CM concerning BSF was provocative and disregarded the principles of federalism.
In the response, the governor termed TMC’s and Mamata’s stance on the issue as ‘unfortunate and misconceived’ as he enquired to know why Bengal is the only state opposing the Centre’s move on extending jurisdiction.
Earlier the central government had through an amendment in the BSF’s act extended the area of force’s operation from 15kms to 50kms to carry out the search, seizures, and arrests from the international borders of Punjab, Assam, and Bengal.
However, both Punjab and Bengal assemblies have passed resolutions countering this amendment.
Bengal’s CM Mamata has been constantly voicing against the extension of the area of operation of the BSF and ordered the state police to prohibit entry of BSF personals without permission in certain bordering districts.
Bengal’s governor wrote to CM mentioning that her response on the issue can be potentially alarming for the federal polity and national security.
Yesterday, TMC’s Sukhendu wrote a letter to the governor stating that the governor’s remarks will have a demoralising effect on the police force of the state.
“It doesn't behove the occupant of the office of the governor to make such statements in flagrant disregard of the Constitution,” he told the governor.
Responding to Sukhendu’s letter, governor wrote that Rajya Sabha MP had missed out on the “provisions of BSF Act 1968”. He further said that there was no question of demoralising the state police force but it was being done by the ruling party and asserted that CM should work towards generating bonhomie and cooperation and not confrontation and combat.
