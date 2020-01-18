Behmai Massacre: Case Diary Vanishes, Judge Postpones Verdict
The case diary of Behmai massacre, in which 20 people were killed allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi's gang nearly four decades ago, was found missing on Saturday, 18 January, when a special court was to pronounce its verdict, prompting the judge to postpone the matter to 24 January.
The court is likely to give its verdict on the role of the four surviving accused – Posha, Bhikha, Vishwanath and Shyambabu. While Posha is still in jail, the rest are out on bail. Three other dacoits, including Man Singh, are absconding.
The judge postponed pronouncement of the verdict after finding out that the original case diary was missing from the court record, district government counsel (criminal) Rajeev Porwal told PTI.
The court has now listed the case on 24 January, asking its staff to trace the missing case diary and place it before it on the next date, Porwal said.
The court also issued a notice to the session’s clerk concerned for the case diary going missing, Porwal said, adding strict instructions have been issued to find it.
Though the disappearance of the case diary came to light only recently, Porwal denied any conspiracy behind it.
An advocate of the complainant later said that the Allahabad High Court will be moved in view of "undue delay in pronouncement of judgment" in the case and "mysterious disappearance" of the original case diary.