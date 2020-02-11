‘Beginning of a New Kind of Politics’: Kejriwal on AAP Victory
A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi’s Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, 11 February, hailing AAP's landslide win as a victory of India.
"It is a victory of all and every family who considered me their son and gave us a huge mandate. In the country today, Delhiites have given birth to a new kind of politics, which is called "Kam ki rajniti" (politics of works)," Kejriwal, who won the New Delhi seat, said.
AAP’s Stupendous Recovery From Lok Sabha Drubbing
The AAP is headed for a landslide victory on Tuesday in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, leaving the main rival BJP way behind and decimating the Congress in a bitterly-fought contest.
The people of Delhi have sent out a clear message that their vote is for those who build schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics and provide cheap electricity for round-the-clock, water to every household, and build roads, he said.
"It is the beginning of new kind of politics today. This is very auspicious message for the country and the politics of work can only take our country to the 21st century," Kejriwal, flanked by his wife, daughter and senior party leaders, said from the stage erected at the party's headquarters.
Among the AAP heavyweights who won the elections after a nail-biter included Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chaddha and Atishi. Delhi cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Satyender Jain also were among prominent winners.
The chief minister said lord Hanuman has blessed the national capital, adding "Many many thanks to Hanuman ji."
"Lord Hanuman has blessed us, may god give us more strength to serve people of Delhi in the next five years as we did in the last five years. We will make Delhi a beautiful city," the AAP chief said.
Responding to allegations, Kejriwal recently said that the saffron party has been mocking him ever since he recited Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel.
Kejriwal had also sought to know what kind of politics the BJP is doing.
On Tuesday, the AAP headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big banners with pictures of Kejriwal.
BJP’s Vote Share Has Increased to 38%: Manoj Tiwari
Reacting to his party's defeat, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said people must have given the mandate after careful thinking.
A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, were in the fray for the hotly contested elections.
While Kejriwal was the star campaigner for the AAP, Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who extensively campaigned for the BJP.
The Congress got into campaign mode much later. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were among those who campaigned for the Congress.
