‘Befitting Tribute’: Pulwama Martyr’s Wife Now an Army Lieutenant

Following her martyred husband’s footsteps, Nikita Kaul, wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who sacrificed his life in the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, on Saturday, 29 May, passed out of the Officers Training Academy and is set to join the Indian Army.

The Ministry of Defence from the Udhampur PRO Twitter handle tweeted a video of Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi pipping the stars on her shoulders.

Kaul will join the force as a Lieutenant.