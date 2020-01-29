2 Metro Stations Closed Ahead of Beating Retreat Ceremony Today
Marking the pinnacle of the four-day long Republic Day celebrations, the Beating Retreat ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 29 January, at New Delhi's Rasina Hills.
The Beating Retreat ceremony includes performances by a total of 14 bands from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.
Delhi Police, on Tuesday, issued a traffic advisory regarding traffic restrictions and diversions in places on Wednesday for the Beating Retreat ceremony and the illumination of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Further, the Delhi Metro announced that two of its stations will remain closed for some time because of the ceremony. Udyog Bhavan metro station and Central Secretariat metro station will be closed for a few hours, the DMRC said.
While Udyog Bhavan metro station will remain closed from 2 pm to 6:30 pm, Central Secretariat will remain closed from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.
"From 2 pm to 4 pm, only gate no 1 of the station will be open and all other gates will remain closed," the DMRC said, adding, "Interchange facility will be available at this station."
