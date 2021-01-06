Be Alert Against ‘Guerrilla Warfare’ of Temple Attacks: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, 5 January, instructed officials to step up vigilance against the 'guerrilla warfare' of attacking temples to disturb religious harmony and take stern action.

Addressing police officials during a video conference with collectors and Superintendents of Police of all districts, Jagan said, "Find out who is behind the attacks and how influential they are, do not hesitate to take action against them. Make the names of the perpetrators public and deal with them sternly so that they should fear to commit such offences in future.”

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct in-depth investigations into the untoward incidents of idol destruction.