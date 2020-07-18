BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar Replaced Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases

He was criticised for the decision to suspend trains for the passage of migrant workers on May 5. The decision was reversed on May 7 after thousands of migrant workers began walking home. A sharp spike in COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengaluru at the end of June.

Two weeks later, the city was placed under a fresh lockdown from July 14 to 22. There are currently 6,010 containment zones in Bengaluru after the city's civic body added 412 new containment zones on Friday.

Bengaluru is currently grappling with 20,623 active COVID-19 cases and has reported 582 COVID-19 deaths so far.