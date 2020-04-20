BBMP Budget: Rs 49.5 Cr for CM Relief Fund, Less Than 1% to Health

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday presented a budget of an outlay of Rs 10,899.23 crore for the financial year 2020-21, compared to its outlay of Rs 11,449 crore for the previous financial year (2019-20).

The budget was presented online due to restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The BBMP has proposed to set aside Rs 25 lakh of wards’ grant from each ward, amounting to Rs 49.5 crore, to be contributed for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Incidentally, in his speech, L Srinivas, the Chairman of Standing Committee for Finance, also stated that like in previous years, the expenditure of the previous fiscal was revised to only Rs 7,066.21 crore.