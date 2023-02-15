'Support Importance of Free Press': US State Department on I-T Search of BBC

The United States reiterated its support of "the importance of free press around the world" as BBC India offices continued being searched overnight by income tax authorities.

In full: On Tuesday, 14 February, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, "We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities. I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search. Beyond this discrete action, what I'll say more broadly is the general point that I've consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well."