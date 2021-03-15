Batla House Case: Delhi Court Awards Death Penalty to Ariz Khan

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav on Monday, 15 March, awarded the death penalty to Ariz Khan in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter case calling it the 'rarest of the rare' case.

The Delhi court court also imposed a fine of Rs. 11 lakh on Khan, stated a PTI report, adding that Rs. 10 lakh must be immediately released to the family members of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who was killed in the 2008 Batla encounter.

Last week, the court had convicted Khan in the case, noting that he had intentionally caused the death of encounter specialist and Inspector Sharma, news agency IANS reported.