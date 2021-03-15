Batla House Case: Delhi Court Awards Death Penalty to Ariz Khan
Last week, the court had convicted Khan, noting that he had intentionally caused the death of an inspector.
Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav on Monday, 15 March, awarded the death penalty to Ariz Khan in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter case calling it the 'rarest of the rare' case.
The Delhi court court also imposed a fine of Rs. 11 lakh on Khan, stated a PTI report, adding that Rs. 10 lakh must be immediately released to the family members of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who was killed in the 2008 Batla encounter.
Last week, the court had convicted Khan in the case, noting that he had intentionally caused the death of encounter specialist and Inspector Sharma, news agency IANS reported.
The Special Cell of Delhi Police had carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar's Batla House on 19 September 2008, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and Inspector Sharma died.
Ariz Khan was arrested in February 2018, a decade after allegedly being on the run after the encounter at L-18 in Batla House, the report said.
(With inputs from IANS.)
