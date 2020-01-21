Basic Demands Met, Call for JNU VC’s Removal Unreasonable: HRD Min
The basic demand of JNU students on the issue of hostel fee hike has been met and calls for the removal of the university's Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar are now not reasonable, says Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.
The situation in the university is turning normal, the minister told PTI in an interview.
“Over 80 percent of students have already registered for the winter semester. The students who want to study should not be disturbed. If our universities have to excel in global competition, we need to rise above these issues,” he said.
Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not aimed at taking away anybody's citizenship, the minister appealed to students "to explain this to those misleading public on the issue and indulging in petty politics".
