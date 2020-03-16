Baseer Ahmed Khan Appointed Fourth Advisor to J-K Lt Governor
Baseer Ahmed Khan, a 2000-batch IAS officer and one of the main accused in the 2009 Gulmarg Land Scam, has been appointed as the fourth advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu.
An order to this effect was issued by Deputy Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh affairs), Anandi Venkateswaran.
"The Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is requested to issue necessary orders with regard to the terms and conditions of his appointment under intimation to this ministry," the order said.
Khan had attained the age of superannuation on June 30, 2019 when he was working as the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir but the government had extended his tenure for one year, calling it "special case and in public interest", The Indian Express reported.
The Gulmarg Land Scam pertains to the alleged transfer of government land in Gulmarg in an illegal manner to some private hoteliers in 2009. The case was first registered in 2009 against Khan and many other high profile bureaucrats. Khan was Deputy Commissioner at Baramulla at the time of alleged scam.
Last year, Khan's twin brother, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Muneer Khan also got an identical order of one-year extension of his service on a day he was retiring.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )